Samsung's Meta Ray-Ban rival launching in November: What to expect
What's the story
Samsung is all set to join the smart glasses race with its new pair of AI-powered eyewear, dubbed Intelligent Eyewear. The device is expected to launch in November. It was developed on Google's Android XR platform and will depend on a paired Galaxy smartphone for much of its processing. The official price of the glasses has not been revealed yet.
Product features
Device was showcased at Google I/O
Samsung first showcased the Intelligent Eyewear at Google I/O in May. The device was later displayed in more detail during Galaxy Unpacked in London in July.
Unlike traditional augmented-reality (AR) glasses, Samsung's new device doesn't feature a screen directly in front of the user's eyes. Instead, it uses cameras and microphones to capture visual and audio data that is then processed by Google's Gemini AI.
Design emphasis
Lighter than most AI glasses
Samsung is also focusing on the weight of its new glasses. The company has claimed that Intelligent Eyewear is "lighter than most AI glasses."
Local reports suggest Samsung is aiming for a weight as much as five grams below the 51-gram base version of Meta's Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
However, the final weight of these glasses remains unconfirmed by Samsung.
Tech dependency
Intelligent eyewear will require a Galaxy smartphone
The Intelligent Eyewear will rely on a connected Galaxy smartphone for its AI features.
The Gemini processing will be done through the phone, while the glasses will serve as an interface for capturing information and delivering responses.
This means that its AI features won't be fully self-contained within the glasses themselves.
Market competition
Meta dominates display-free AI-glasses shipments
Samsung's entry into the smart glasses market comes as Meta has already established a strong foothold.
According to Counterpoint Research, Meta accounted for 94% of display-free AI-glasses shipments in the first half of 2026.
Despite this, Samsung is still going ahead with its November launch, hoping to attract consumers with its unique display-free AI interface.