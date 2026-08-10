Samsung's new foldables and watches go on sale in India
What's the story
Samsung has officially launched its latest range of foldable smartphones and smartwatches in India. The new lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Watch Ultra2, and Galaxy Watch9. The devices are now available for purchase at Samsung's retail stores as well as on its official website.
Demand surge
Massive pre-order demand for Galaxy Z Fold8 series in India
Samsung's latest Fold8 series has seen a massive response in India.
The company revealed that it received an impressive 2.71 lakh pre-orders for the new devices within just 72 hours of their launch.
This overwhelming demand highlights the growing popularity and acceptance of innovative technology among Indian consumers.
Flagship specs
Fold8 Ultra packs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the flagship model of Samsung's new foldable range. It packs an 8-inch main display and is just 4.1mm thick.
The phone comes with a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with enhanced Nightography capabilities.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging at up to 45W.
Mid-range models
What's special about Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8?
The Galaxy Z Fold8 and Flip8 also come with impressive specs.
The former weighs 201g and packs a 4,800mAh battery while the latter is lighter at just 180g but has a thickness of 6.1mm.
The Galaxy Z Fold8 offers advanced camera capabilities and high brightness displays for an enhanced user experience.
The Fold8's compact, passport-style form-factor is a big selling point.
Smartwatch specs
Samsung's new smartwatches launched alongside foldables
Along with the new foldables, Samsung has also launched its latest smartwatches in India.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 comes with an 800mAh battery and a display that can go up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It also introduces new features like Trail Run, Nutrition Alert, and professional diving support.
The Galaxy Watch9 is available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, with different battery capacities for each model.
Pricing details
How much do the new devices cost?
Samsung has announced the pricing of its new foldables and smartwatches in India.
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at ₹1,99,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at ₹1,79,999 while the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip8 is priced from ₹1,24,999 onward.
The new smartwatches are priced between ₹37,999 and ₹64,999, depending on model and features.