Samsung's latest foldables win CES 2027 Innovation Awards
What's the story
Samsung has bagged the prestigious CES 2027 Innovation Awards, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The tech giant's Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 have been honored as Best of Innovation winners in the Mobile Devices, Accessories, and Apps category. This year, Samsung doubled its number of Best of Innovation award winners compared to 2026.
Device details
Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features a 200MP camera
The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra sports an 8-inch main display and a 5,000mAh battery.
It is just 4.1mm thick when unfolded and weighs 215gm.
The device employs Samsung's Flex Titanium display architecture, which uses two titanium-based layers to make the display module thinner by 10%.
It also features a 200MP primary camera and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera for improved image quality.
Smartphone features
Galaxy Z Fold8 can shoot 8K videos
The Galaxy Z Fold8, on the other hand, comes with a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio.
It packs dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide cameras that can shoot in 8K resolution.
The device also has Dual Recording capability for simultaneous front and rear camera recording.
Additional awards
Other award-winning products from Samsung
Apart from its foldable smartphones, Samsung also bagged CES 2027 Innovation Awards Honoree recognition for its 512GB DDR5 RDIMM server memory, LPDDR5X SOCAMM2 memory module, and UFS 5.0 storage solution.
The company's Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and several display and audio technologies were also recognized at the event.
Future plans
Samsung's vision of a connected ecosystem
Samsung has said that these awards highlight its vision of creating a seamlessly connected ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence.
The company also noted that its Visual Display Business secured multiple recognitions for display and audio innovations, while the Digital Appliances division received honors for home appliance technologies.
A complete list of CES award-winning products will be released on January 4, 2027.