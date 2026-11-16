The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra sports an 8-inch main display and a 5,000mAh battery.

It is just 4.1mm thick when unfolded and weighs 215gm.

The device employs Samsung's Flex Titanium display architecture, which uses two titanium-based layers to make the display module thinner by 10%.

It also features a 200MP primary camera and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera for improved image quality.