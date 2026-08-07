Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor can capture 16-bit RAW photos
What's the story
Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship mobile image sensor, the ISOCELL HPC. The new sensor is a major technical leap in smartphone camera hardware, focusing on data capture quality with native 16-bit RAW output. This is a significant improvement from the usual 14-bit RAW pipeline used by most modern flagship mobile cameras to record image data from the sensor. 16-bit RAW captures 65,536 brightness levels per color channel, enabling richer details, smoother gradients and greater editing flexibility for photographers.
Technical specifications
The ISOCELL HPC sensor has a 1/1.3-inch footprint
The ISOCELL HPC sensor has a 1/1.3-inch footprint, the same size as the main sensor in Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is designed to be the primary camera module in next-gen flagship imaging systems.
The standout feature of this sensor is its native 16-bit RAW output, making it the first smartphone CMOS sensor capable of outputting raw image data at this bit depth.
Enhanced capabilities
The extra depth of data translates into real-world photography improvements
The ISOCELL HPC sensor captures a lot more color values and light graduations directly at the hardware level. This gives image signal processors (ISPs) and computational algorithms unprecedented flexibility.
The extra depth of data translates into real-world photography improvements, offering greater dynamic range in challenging lighting conditions, richer and more accurate color reproduction, as well as better highlight and shadow recovery in harsh contrast situations.
Market impact
OPPO could be first to use Samsung's new sensor
The ISOCELL HPC sensor comes at a time of major shifts in the smartphone supply chain.
A recent industry report suggested that Chinese manufacturer OPPO plans to completely ditch Sony camera components and go all-in with Samsung's 200MP sensors for its upcoming camera-centric smartphones.
While official hardware partnerships are yet to be announced, the upcoming OPPO Find X10 series could be the first to feature Samsung's new 16-bit ISOCELL HPC sensor.