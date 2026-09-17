Samsung's new AI fridge can identify food and suggest recipes

The new range includes the Family Hub Refrigerator with Google Gemini AI Vision, the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner, and the Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC with WindFree.

These products are compatible with Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to automate daily tasks, manage resources, and control appliances remotely.

The Family Hub Refrigerator comes with a 32-inch display and features like Video-to-Recipe and AI Food Manager.