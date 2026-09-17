Samsung's new AI fridge can identify food and suggest recipes
What's the story
Samsung has launched its 2026 Bespoke AI home appliance range in India. The new lineup, unveiled at an event in Gurugram, includes innovative refrigerators and air conditioners with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and SmartThings features. The products are part of Samsung's commitment to making connected home technology more personalized and energy-efficient.
Smart features
Family Hub Refrigerator comes with a 32-inch display
The new range includes the Family Hub Refrigerator with Google Gemini AI Vision, the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner, and the Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC with WindFree.
These products are compatible with Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, allowing users to automate daily tasks, manage resources, and control appliances remotely.
The Family Hub Refrigerator comes with a 32-inch display and features like Video-to-Recipe and AI Food Manager.
AI capabilities
How the Family Hub refrigerator works
The Family Hub Refrigerator can identify available food items, recommend recipes, and alert users about approaching use-by dates.
It also offers localized features such as Samsung's Family Care and Pet Care.
The Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC comes with AI-powered controls and PM1.0 air purification for better indoor air quality.
Eco-friendly tech
Infinite 1-Way cassette AC with draught-free cooling
Samsung has also launched the Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC for Indian households. It features 17,200 micro-holes to provide draught-free cooling and an AI Energy Mode that can reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.
The company says its AI Home ecosystem is built around four key areas: understanding users, adapting to their needs, connecting appliances, and caring for them.
Advanced features
New Bixby with voice control, Voice ID
The new Bixby has been integrated with voice control and Voice ID, which can identify individual users.
SmartThings also offers services such as Family Care, which can alert users when it detects unusual activity.
For AC users with Galaxy wearables, the Wearable Good Sleep feature can adjust cooling based on sleep cycles.
Product details
Pricing and availability of the new appliances
The Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC is available in 3.6kW, 5.2kW, and 7.1kW variants, starting at ₹1,60,000.
The Family Hub Refrigerator costs ₹4,06,690 while the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC retails for ₹69,990.
All these appliances are secured by Knox security and promise software support for up to seven years through SmartThings.