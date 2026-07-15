Samsung's new tech could make foldable creases disappear
What's the story
Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation, the Flex Titanium, a cutting-edge display structure for its next-gen Galaxy foldable devices. The technology is based on seven generations of engineering in the foldable category and aims to improve display durability while minimizing the visibility of screen creases. The move comes as part of Samsung's long history of mobile display advancements, including the commercialization of AMOLED displays in 2007 and their evolution into flexible form factors.
Consumer feedback
Addressing consumer demand for larger, immersive screens
The new display architecture, Flex Titanium, was developed in response to consumer demands for larger, more immersive screens that are still portable and structurally sound over long periods of use.
To tackle the challenge of balancing thickness, flexibility, and impact resistance, Samsung has designed a dual-component system using titanium.
This material is often used in aerospace and high-stress mechanical applications due to its strength-to-weight ratio.
System breakdown
Flex Titanium architecture
The Flex Titanium architecture consists of two main components: the Titanium-Alloy Film and the Titanium Plate.
The former is placed directly under the OLED panel and acts as an internal support layer for the display.
It offers 20 times more mechanical stiffness than conventional polymer films, thanks to a precision rolling process that makes it as thin as one-third of a human hair.
Structural support
Titanium Plate is placed under the display module
The Titanium Plate is placed under the display module and acts as a flexible structural plate, providing foundational support when the device is fully unfolded.
It uses advanced hole-processing technology to eliminate air gaps between the display module and structural adhesive, ensuring a tighter bond.
This design maintains flexibility for repeated folding cycles while improving underlying stability.
Tech integration
High-resolution architecture and next-generation organic materials
Along with mechanical changes, the new display integration also includes a high-resolution architecture and next-generation organic materials.
These upgrades are designed to keep high display resolution while reducing power consumption, thus improving the overall energy efficiency of the panel.
Samsung says that the combination of titanium-alloy film, structural titanium plate, and updated organic materials results in a flatter, more resilient screen surface without increasing device thickness.
Market launch
Flex Titanium to debut on next Galaxy foldables
The Flex Titanium technology will make its commercial debut on Samsung's next generation of Galaxy foldable devices.
The company has said that full product specifications, features, and release timelines will be revealed at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.
This marks another major step in Samsung's commitment to innovation and consumer satisfaction in the mobile device market.