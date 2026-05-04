Samsung S26 series gets its first big discount: Check deals
What's the story
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, which includes the standard S26, the mid-range S26+, and the high-end S26 Ultra models, is now available at a discounted price. The entire range has received a price cut of up to ₹10,000 in India. The limited-period sale will continue until May 27. This is the first major discount on these devices since their launch earlier this year.
Price reduction
S26 Ultra gets a price cut of ₹9,000
The base model of the Galaxy S26 series, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage, has received a discount of ₹8,000. The S26 Plus is listed on Amazon with a discount of ₹10,000. The more premium Galaxy S26 Ultra model has also seen a price cut of ₹9,000 across all its variants. This includes the 12GB RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage options as well as the high-end version with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
Tech specs
Meanwhile, here's a look at the Galaxy S26 series specs
The Galaxy S26 and S26+ sport a 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED display, respectively, while the Ultra model features a larger 6.9-inch screen. The S26 and S26+ are powered by either Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipsets, while the Ultra model is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The rear cameras include a main sensor of up to 200MP on the Ultra model.