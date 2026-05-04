Samsung S26 series gets its first big discount: Check deals

Price reduction

S26 Ultra gets a price cut of ₹9,000

The base model of the Galaxy S26 series, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage, has received a discount of ₹8,000. The S26 Plus is listed on Amazon with a discount of ₹10,000. The more premium Galaxy S26 Ultra model has also seen a price cut of ₹9,000 across all its variants. This includes the 12GB RAM with 256GB and 512GB storage options as well as the high-end version with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.