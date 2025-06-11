Samsung's latest smart fridges can recognize your voice
What's the story
Samsung has added multi-voice recognition capabilities to its latest smart refrigerators, using the company's Bixby assistant.
The feature allows the fridge to identify individual family members by their voices and provide personalized information on the built-in smart displays.
This is a major step in improving user experience and personalization in connected home appliances.
User benefits
Personalized experience for users
The new voice recognition feature enables users to access their calendar or personal photo gallery just by speaking.
You can also use the fridge to set an alarm on your phone, which can come in handy if you misplace it at home.
The update is especially useful for visually impaired individuals as it automatically adjusts the display mode of the fridge screen based on settings like color inversion or grayscale applied on their phones.
Activation method
Samsung introduces new way to activate Bixby
Along with the voice recognition feature, Samsung is also introducing a new way to activate Bixby on its fridges.
Apart from tapping the Bixby icon or using voice commands, users can now double-tap on the fridge's display when it's off.
This will wake up the assistant and allow for more seamless interaction with the smart appliance.
Feature availability
Features rolling out to Bespoke AI fridges
The Voice ID feature and double-tap gesture are now available with an update for Samsung's Bespoke AI fridges with Family Hub, starting with the 2025 models.
The company plans to extend these features to appliances with smaller AI Home displays in the future.