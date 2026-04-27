LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 'Wide' revealed in new leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 'Wide' revealed in new leak
The device will have a 4:3 aspect ratio (Representative image)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 'Wide' revealed in new leak

By Akash Pandey
Apr 27, 2026
12:10 pm
What's the story

Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Wide," has been spotted in dummy unit leaks. The new device will feature a wider form factor and a unique 4:3 aspect ratio for its inner display. The outer display will resemble that of the original Google Pixel Fold, making it different from other devices in the lineup.

Design comparison

Major departure from standard model

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Wide" will be a major departure from the standard model, which is not expected to change much. The new device's dimensions and design are likely an attempt by Samsung to preempt Apple's first foldable iPhone. The leaks show dummy units of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, and the new "Wide," highlighting their differences.

Device specs

Devices expected to launch on July 22

The leaked images also show rings for the wireless charging hardware on the new devices. However, Samsung seems to be ignoring Qi2 magnets, an industry standard. The company is expected to launch these devices together on July 22. The new lineup of Galaxy Z foldables will include the standard Galaxy Z Fold8, its wider sibling "Wide," and possibly a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip series.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Take a look at the dummy units

Advertisement