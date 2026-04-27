Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 'Wide' revealed in new leak
What's the story
Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Wide," has been spotted in dummy unit leaks. The new device will feature a wider form factor and a unique 4:3 aspect ratio for its inner display. The outer display will resemble that of the original Google Pixel Fold, making it different from other devices in the lineup.
Design comparison
Major departure from standard model
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Wide" will be a major departure from the standard model, which is not expected to change much. The new device's dimensions and design are likely an attempt by Samsung to preempt Apple's first foldable iPhone. The leaks show dummy units of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, and the new "Wide," highlighting their differences.
Device specs
Devices expected to launch on July 22
The leaked images also show rings for the wireless charging hardware on the new devices. However, Samsung seems to be ignoring Qi2 magnets, an industry standard. The company is expected to launch these devices together on July 22. The new lineup of Galaxy Z foldables will include the standard Galaxy Z Fold8, its wider sibling "Wide," and possibly a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip series.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the dummy units
First look at dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Z Fold8 Wide, and Z Flip8. The Fold8 Wide lines up closely with the expected size of the iPhone Fold. pic.twitter.com/NVP3agwsrM— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 27, 2026