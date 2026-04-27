Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 'Wide' revealed in new leak

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 "Wide" will be a major departure from the standard model, which is not expected to change much. The new device's dimensions and design are likely an attempt by Samsung to preempt Apple 's first foldable iPhone. The leaks show dummy units of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Flip8, and the new "Wide," highlighting their differences.

Device specs

Devices expected to launch on July 22

The leaked images also show rings for the wireless charging hardware on the new devices. However, Samsung seems to be ignoring Qi2 magnets, an industry standard. The company is expected to launch these devices together on July 22. The new lineup of Galaxy Z foldables will include the standard Galaxy Z Fold8, its wider sibling "Wide," and possibly a successor to the Galaxy Z Flip series.