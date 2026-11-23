Samsung S27 leak hints at iPhone-like notification bar, AI-video features
What's the story
Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S27, could come with some major upgrades. Early software associated with the new series has revealed a revamped Now Bar, fresh sports alerts, and an innovative feature that can convert photos into short videos. The changes were spotted by SamMobile in early Galaxy S27 software.
Feature update
Now bar gets a fresh look
The most notable change is the revamped Now Bar, Samsung's platform for displaying real-time activities and notifications.
The new version seems to be inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island, placing live notifications around the front camera.
Unlike current Samsung phones, where the Now Bar appears near the clock on the left side of the status bar, this new layout positions it at the top center of the screen.
Enhanced usability
New way to interact with notifications
The way users interact with active notifications is also changing in the Galaxy S27 series.
Instead of swiping up or down to switch between activities, the new version will use horizontal swipes.
This means users can now navigate through notifications by swiping left or right, making it more intuitive and user-friendly.
New features
Moment effects, Gen video, and Shorts
The early software also hints at a feature called Moment Effects, which currently only has Sports as its category.
It is likely to provide visual celebrations for scores and wins involving users' favorite sports teams.
The software also hints at two new video tools, Gen Video and Shorts. Gen Video is an AI tool that can convert still photographs into short videos with various styles and presets.
Video creation
'Shorts' tool for video creation
Shorts, on the other hand, is a tool to create short videos from photos and videos stored in the phone's Gallery app.
Users could select up to 30 photos and let the phone arrange them into a video. They may also be able to edit it by adding text, stickers, and transitions.
However, these features were spotted in leaked software images shared by Samsung feature trackers, and their final design and availability remain unconfirmed.
Release timeline
Galaxy S27 series expected to launch in early January
Samsung has not yet confirmed an official launch date for the Galaxy S27 series.
However, reports indicate that the company may unveil these phones in January or February 2027.
A report by SamMobile citing tipster Lanzuk suggests Samsung could advance the launch to early January 2027, earlier than recent launches of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 series.