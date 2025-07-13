Next Article
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 7 prices to clear stock
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Watch 7 price by $90, so you can now snag one for as low as $209.99.
This is a clearance move after newer models launched, making it a solid chance to pick up the still-popular Wear OS smartwatch straight from Samsung at a big discount.
Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $209.99
The Watch 7 comes in 40mm or 44mm, with Bluetooth-only or LTE options—prices range from $209.99 to $289.99.
You get to choose between green or cream colors. Plus, if you bundle with Galaxy Buds, Samsung's throwing in up to 35% off on those too.
While some Amazon sellers have even lower prices, buying direct from Samsung means no trade-ins and official deals.