Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 7 prices to clear stock

Galaxy Watch 7 starts at $209.99

The Watch 7 comes in 40mm or 44mm, with Bluetooth-only or LTE options—prices range from $209.99 to $289.99.

You get to choose between green or cream colors. Plus, if you bundle with Galaxy Buds, Samsung's throwing in up to 35% off on those too.

While some Amazon sellers have even lower prices, buying direct from Samsung means no trade-ins and official deals.