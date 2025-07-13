Next Article
New butterfly species identified in Western Ghats
A team of scientists has discovered a brand-new skipper butterfly, Zographetus mathewi, in Kerala's Western Ghats—one of the world's top biodiversity hotspots.
This is only the fifth Zographetus species found in India.
A new addition to the Zographetus family
Researchers noticed its caterpillars feeding on a local vine and realized this butterfly looked similar to others but had unique wing patterns and features.
Careful observation confirmed it was something new.
A reminder of why exploring these wild places matters
Named after entomologist George Mathew, this discovery highlights just how much there is still to learn about life in the Western Ghats.
It's a reminder of why exploring and protecting these wild places really matters.