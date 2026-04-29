Samsung to announce Galaxy Glasses later this year with Google
Samsung is getting ready to announce its Galaxy Glasses later this year, aiming to level up its extended reality (XR) game.
Built with help from Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, these smart glasses are designed to work alongside Samsung's XR headset and push the brand further into the smart eyewear scene.
Jinju lacks display Haean features micro-LED
There will reportedly be two versions: Jinju (no display) and Haean (with a micro-LED display).
Both are expected to run on Android XR and use Google Gemini AI for handy tools like live sign translation and Google Maps navigation.
The glasses look like regular specs but come loaded with cameras, audio gear, a 12MP Sony camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 chip, potentially positioning them as a competitor in the smart glasses segment.