Samsung to announce Galaxy Glasses later this year with Google

Jinju lacks display Haean features micro-LED

There will reportedly be two versions: Jinju (no display) and Haean (with a micro-LED display).

Both are expected to run on Android XR and use Google Gemini AI for handy tools like live sign translation and Google Maps navigation.

The glasses look like regular specs but come loaded with cameras, audio gear, a 12MP Sony camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 chip, potentially positioning them as a competitor in the smart glasses segment.