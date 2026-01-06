Samsung's Galaxy Book6 series debuts with AI capabilities, slimmer design

Samsung has launched its latest Galaxy Book6 laptop range at CES 2026. The new lineup includes the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, and the standard Galaxy Book6. All three models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which are the first client chips built on Intel's new 18A process technology.

Tech upgrade Enhanced performance and AI capabilities Samsung claims the new silicon provides a major boost in CPU, GPU, and neural processing capabilities. This enables faster multitasking and more responsive on-device AI features without heavy reliance on cloud computing. The Neural Processing Units (NPUs) in these devices can handle up to 50 trillion operations per second, speeding up tasks like image editing and translation.

Creator's choice Galaxy Book6 Ultra: A powerhouse for creators The Galaxy Book6 Ultra comes with a new Intel platform and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 Laptop GPUs. This makes it ideal for creators and users who work with video editing, 3D graphics, and AI-assisted content tools. Samsung has also revamped its thermal system by introducing vapor chamber cooling to the Pro series for the first time. The Ultra variant gets improved cooling components for superior performance.

Power efficiency Long battery life and fast charging Samsung claims the Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro can deliver up to 30 hours of video playback. This is backed by fast charging that restores more than half the battery in around 30 minutes. The company has also improved power management for all-day use, whether it's work, study, or creative projects.

Multimedia experience Advanced display and audio features The Galaxy Book6 Ultra and Pro sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with peak HDR brightness of 1,000 nits and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both models come with anti-reflective coatings for better outdoor visibility. The audio experience is enhanced on the Galaxy Book6 Ultra with a six-speaker system featuring Dolby Atmos and force-cancelling woofers for immersive sound during media playback or calls.

Smart features AI integration and device compatibility The Galaxy Book6 series comes with Galaxy AI features built into Windows 11. These include AI-assisted search, note summarization, image background removal, and seamless file sharing between Galaxy devices. Samsung has also improved compatibility with its smartphones and tablets for smoother content transfer across devices.