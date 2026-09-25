Samsung Wallet launches fingerprint UPI payments up to ₹10,000
Technology
Samsung Wallet just rolled out a cool update for Galaxy users in India: you can now make UPI payments using your fingerprint: no need to type in your PIN for transactions up to ₹10,000.
Samsung says it's all about making payments feel as quick and easy as unlocking your phone.
Samsung Wallet cuts failed PIN transactions
This new feature helps cut down on failed transactions from wrong PINs and keeps things more secure, especially when you're out and about.
Plus, everything stays protected by Samsung Knox, so only you can access your payment information.
Along with UPI, the app still covers contactless card payments and utility bills, all in one place.