Samsung Wallet now lets you make UPI payments using biometrics
What's the story
Samsung has added on-device biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions through its digital wallet platform, Samsung Wallet, in India. The new feature lets Galaxy device users authenticate their UPI payments using their device's fingerprint sensor instead of entering their UPI PIN. This is applicable for transactions up to ₹10,000 and aims to make the payment process as simple as unlocking a smartphone.
Enhanced security
Biometric authentication for UPI payments
The new biometric authentication feature by Samsung is aimed at reducing transaction failures due to incorrect UPI PIN entries.
The company says that since the authentication takes place through the device's biometric system, users can avoid entering their PIN in public spaces.
This way, it not only simplifies payments but also adds an extra layer of security for users.
Digital storage
What is Samsung Wallet?
Samsung Wallet is a digital wallet platform for Galaxy devices that supports UPI payments, contactless transactions with tokenized credit/debit cards, and utility bill payments.
The platform also lets users store digital keys, boarding passes, tickets, and ID cards in one place.
All information stored on the platform is protected by Samsung Knox security with fingerprint recognition and encryption to ensure only device owners can access sensitive data.