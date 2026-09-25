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Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Wallet now lets you make UPI payments using biometrics
Samsung Wallet now lets you make UPI payments using biometrics
This is applicable for transactions up to ₹10,000

Samsung Wallet now lets you make UPI payments using biometrics

By Mudit Dube
Sep 25, 2026
02:01 pm
What's the story

Samsung has added on-device biometric authentication for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions through its digital wallet platform, Samsung Wallet, in India. The new feature lets Galaxy device users authenticate their UPI payments using their device's fingerprint sensor instead of entering their UPI PIN. This is applicable for transactions up to ₹10,000 and aims to make the payment process as simple as unlocking a smartphone.

Enhanced security

Biometric authentication for UPI payments

The new biometric authentication feature by Samsung is aimed at reducing transaction failures due to incorrect UPI PIN entries.

The company says that since the authentication takes place through the device's biometric system, users can avoid entering their PIN in public spaces.

This way, it not only simplifies payments but also adds an extra layer of security for users.

Digital storage

What is Samsung Wallet?

Samsung Wallet is a digital wallet platform for Galaxy devices that supports UPI payments, contactless transactions with tokenized credit/debit cards, and utility bill payments.

The platform also lets users store digital keys, boarding passes, tickets, and ID cards in one place.

All information stored on the platform is protected by Samsung Knox security with fingerprint recognition and encryption to ensure only device owners can access sensitive data.

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