Samsung Wallet now lets you make UPI payments using biometrics
What's the story
Samsung has announced a major update for its Wallet app in India. The new features include Unified Payments Interface (UPI) onboarding during the initial Galaxy device setup, integration of UPI Lite, and biometric authentication for PIN-free payments. The company says these updates are aimed at simplifying digital payment processes on Galaxy smartphones.
Enhanced onboarding
UPI onboarding during initial device setup
The latest update brings UPI onboarding directly into the initial setup of Galaxy devices. This means users can link their bank account and enable UPI during the phone's setup process, without having to download separate payment apps. Samsung says this feature has been developed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and partner banks to make digital payments easier for new users.
Transaction ease
Support for UPI Lite and biometric authentication
Samsung has also added support for UPI Lite in its Wallet app. This feature allows users to make small transactions instantly, without entering a UPI PIN or needing internet connectivity. The company has also introduced biometric authentication using fingerprint or facial recognition for low-value transactions. This is aimed at making routine payments easier while keeping security standards on-device.
Global compatibility
Expanded Tap & Pay feature for international cards
Along with UPI improvements, the Wallet app has also expanded its Tap & Pay feature to support international and forex cards. This update broadens the app's compatibility for online and offline payments. Now, users can make contactless payments using debit, credit, and travel cards at supported terminals.
Future availability
Rollout schedule and how to check for update
Samsung has announced that the new Wallet features will start rolling out to eligible Galaxy devices in India this month. The biometric payment feature will be gradually available to more users starting December 2025, depending on their device model and bank participation. Users can check for the update via the Galaxy Store or Settings menu on their devices.