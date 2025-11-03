Samsung Wallet now lets you make UPI payments using biometrics

Samsung has announced a major update for its Wallet app in India. The new features include Unified Payments Interface (UPI) onboarding during the initial Galaxy device setup, integration of UPI Lite, and biometric authentication for PIN-free payments. The company says these updates are aimed at simplifying digital payment processes on Galaxy smartphones.

Enhanced onboarding UPI onboarding during initial device setup The latest update brings UPI onboarding directly into the initial setup of Galaxy devices. This means users can link their bank account and enable UPI during the phone's setup process, without having to download separate payment apps. Samsung says this feature has been developed in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and partner banks to make digital payments easier for new users.

Transaction ease Support for UPI Lite and biometric authentication Samsung has also added support for UPI Lite in its Wallet app. This feature allows users to make small transactions instantly, without entering a UPI PIN or needing internet connectivity. The company has also introduced biometric authentication using fingerprint or facial recognition for low-value transactions. This is aimed at making routine payments easier while keeping security standards on-device.

Global compatibility Expanded Tap & Pay feature for international cards Along with UPI improvements, the Wallet app has also expanded its Tap & Pay feature to support international and forex cards. This update broadens the app's compatibility for online and offline payments. Now, users can make contactless payments using debit, credit, and travel cards at supported terminals.