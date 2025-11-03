Next Article
Interstellar comet spotted on its journey through solar system
Technology
NASA's ATLAS telescope has spotted something special—a comet called 3I/ATLAS that's actually from another star system.
It's only the third confirmed interstellar visitor we've ever seen, and scientists traced its wild, hyperbolic path back to June 14.
Comet's closest approach to the Sun
The comet zipped closest to the Sun around October 30, showing off a sudden bright blue glow—signs of strong gas emissions—caught by spacecraft like SOHO and STEREO.
What next for the comet?
3I/ATLAS will peek out from behind the Sun in early December, but don't expect to spot it with your eyes—it'll be super faint and about 167 million miles away in December.
Still, big telescopes will be watching as this ancient traveler heads back into deep space.