Interstellar comet spotted on its journey through solar system

The comet zipped closest to the Sun around October 30, showing off a sudden bright blue glow—signs of strong gas emissions—caught by spacecraft like SOHO and STEREO.

What next for the comet?

3I/ATLAS will peek out from behind the Sun in early December, but don't expect to spot it with your eyes—it'll be super faint and about 167 million miles away in December.

Still, big telescopes will be watching as this ancient traveler heads back into deep space.