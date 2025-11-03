Over 50% Indian companies hit by ransomware in past year

A recent survey by OpenText has revealed that over half of Indian enterprises have fallen victim to ransomware attacks in the past year. The study, which involved nearly 1,800 security practitioners and business leaders from seven countries, found that India is one of the most targeted markets globally. A staggering 71% of respondents also noted an increase in AI -driven phishing or deepfake attempts.

Cybersecurity upgrades Over 98% of respondents confident in their ransomware recovery capabilities The survey also found that Indian organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity, with cloud security (68%), network protection (60%), and backup technologies (58%) being the top priorities for 2026. Despite the persistent threat of ransomware, 98.6% of respondents were confident in their organization's ability to recover from such attacks.

AI involvement AI's role in cyberattacks The report also highlights the growing role of AI in cyberattacks and defense. Over 71% of Indian organizations saw an increase in phishing or ransomware attempts linked to AI, while 66% faced deepfake-style impersonation attacks such as voice and video spoofing. Despite these threats, only about half of the organizations have a formal policy governing the use of generative AI tools by employees.