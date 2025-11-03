NVIDIA's best AI chips won't be available outside US: Trump 

US President Donald Trump has announced that the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips from tech giant NVIDIA will be exclusively available to American companies. The move comes amid concerns over China's potential military advancements and accelerated AI development capabilities. "The most advanced, we will not let anybody have them other than the United States," Trump said in a CBS interview yesterday.

Chip restrictions Trump's statement during Air Force One flight Trump's comments were further reiterated during his Air Force One flight, where he said, "We don't give (the Blackwell) chip to other people." The statements indicate that Trump may impose stricter controls on advanced American AI chips than previously thought. This could mean that not just China but potentially other countries could be denied access to these high-end semiconductors.

Export strategy Trump administration's AI strategy In July, the Trump administration had unveiled a new AI strategy aimed at relaxing environmental regulations and significantly increasing AI exports to allies. This was part of an effort to keep US ahead of China in this critical technology sector. Just recently, NVIDIA announced plans to deliver over 260,000 Blackwell AI chips to South Korea and some of its largest corporations including Samsung Electronics.

Shipment concerns Speculation on Blackwell chip shipments to China There has been much speculation about whether Trump would permit shipments of a less advanced version of Blackwell chips to China. "We will let them deal with NVIDIA but not in terms of the most advanced," he said during his CBS interview. The prospect of any version of Blackwell chips being sold to Chinese companies has drawn criticism from Washington's China hawks, who fear it could boost China's military capabilities and accelerate its AI development.