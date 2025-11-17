Samsung's new smart keyboard: AI shortcut, multi-device magic at $109
Samsung just dropped its Smart Keyboard, built for Galaxy phones, tablets, and laptops.
The big highlight? A dedicated AI button that launches Google Gemini or Bixby.
At $109, it can be paired with up to three devices and lets you switch between them—perfect for multitaskers.
What stands out
You get a comfy laptop-style typing feel with quiet keys and a slim aluminum build that's easy on your wrists—great if you're working long hours or sharing space.
There are three custom app buttons and a DeX key for quick switches.
One thing to note: it runs on two coin cell batteries (not rechargeable), which Samsung claims provide long-lasting battery life, so you'll need to swap them out occasionally.
Is it worth it?
If you're deep in the Samsung ecosystem and want fast AI access plus smooth device switching, this keyboard could be your productivity buddy—even if the old-school battery isn't everyone's favorite feature.