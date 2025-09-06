Samsung's One UI 8 (Android 16) update schedule for Galaxy devices

Updates for other S series, foldables, tablets, and watches

The update rolls out to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on October 2 and the S22 series on October 6.

Foldables like the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 get theirs in early October.

Tablet fans can expect the Tab S10 Ultra update from October 1, while Galaxy Watch models will see new features between October and November.

So if you're waiting for fresh features, your device is probably on this list!