Samsung's One UI 8 (Android 16) update schedule for Galaxy devices
Samsung is kicking off its big Android 16 (One UI 8) update for Galaxy users in Asia, starting September 18, 2025.
The Galaxy S25 series—Ultra, Plus, regular, and Edge—are first in line.
If you've got a Galaxy S24 (including S24+ or S24 FE), your turn comes September 25.
Updates for other S series, foldables, tablets, and watches
The update rolls out to the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on October 2 and the S22 series on October 6.
Foldables like the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 get theirs in early October.
Tablet fans can expect the Tab S10 Ultra update from October 1, while Galaxy Watch models will see new features between October and November.
So if you're waiting for fresh features, your device is probably on this list!