Samsung's scam detection coming to Galaxy S25 S27 and foldables
Technology
Samsung's Scam Detection is about to get a wider rollout!
The feature, which is designed to protect users from fraud, started on the Pixel 9 series and recently landed on the Galaxy S26.
Now, code found in One UI 9 Beta 7 suggests it's coming to the Galaxy S25 and S27 series, plus Samsung's upcoming foldables.
Update lists S25 S27 foldables
The update mentions support for all Galaxy S25 models (S25, Plus, Edge, Ultra), four versions of the new Galaxy S27 (S27, Plus, Pro, Ultra), and foldables like Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.
Design-wise: Expect a familiar pill-shaped triple camera setup and flat display, pretty much like its predecessor.