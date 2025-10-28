Samsung's smart fridges will soon display ads on their screens

Samsung's Family Hub fridges—those big-screen models costing well over $2,000—are about to start displaying ads alongside your weather, calendar, and news. The update rolled out on October 27, 2025 and hits US fridges with 21.5-inch or 32-inch screens starting November 3.

How to disable ads You can disable the ads in settings, but doing so also turns off your news and calendar widgets.

If you want to keep those features, you'll have to dismiss ads one by one.

For now, only Samsung products are being promoted.

Ads limited to specific display themes Ads will appear only on specific display themes; if you prefer Art or Album mode, your screen stays ad-free.

This move is limited to large-display Family Hub models in the US—other smart home devices and smaller fridges aren't affected.