X is dropping 'twitter.com' domain; security keys need re-registration
Heads up if you use X (the app formerly known as Twitter): the platform is dropping the twitter.com domain as part of its big rebrand.
If you use hardware security keys or passkeys for two-factor authentication, you'll need to re-register them with x.com by November 10, 2025—or your account will get locked until you update.
Re-enroll your security keys on x.com
Security keys and passkeys are linked to specific domains, so after the switch, anything tied to twitter.com just won't work. You'll need to re-enroll your keys on X's Security and Account Access page.
If you stick with passwords or authentication apps, though, you're good—no action needed.
This marks a pretty major move away from Twitter's old identity and shows how tricky it can be to keep accounts secure during a big tech rebrand.