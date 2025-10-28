X is dropping 'twitter.com' domain; security keys need re-registration

Re-enroll your security keys on x.com

Security keys and passkeys are linked to specific domains, so after the switch, anything tied to twitter.com just won't work. You'll need to re-enroll your keys on X's Security and Account Access page.

If you stick with passwords or authentication apps, though, you're good—no action needed.

This marks a pretty major move away from Twitter's old identity and shows how tricky it can be to keep accounts secure during a big tech rebrand.