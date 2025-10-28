Clearview AI faces criminal GDPR complaint in Austria
Austrian privacy group Noyb just filed a criminal complaint against US-based Clearview AI, saying the company broke EU data rules by collecting photos and videos of Europeans for its facial recognition database.
Filed on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the case could put Clearview's execs at personal risk and highlights growing concerns about how tech firms handle people's data.
New case could set major precedent for non-EU companies
Clearview AI has already been fined nearly €100 million across Europe for similar GDPR violations.
The new Austrian case takes things further by using criminal law—if successful, it could set a major precedent for any non-EU company using biometric data from Europeans without permission.
The outcome might shape how facial recognition tech and privacy laws work in Europe going forward.