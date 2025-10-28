Global warming is making it harder to set marathon records Technology Oct 28, 2025

A new 2025 study says rising global temperatures are making it harder to set marathon records.

Out of 221 races analyzed, only 14% are expected to have ideal race-day temperatures (4°C for men, 10°C for women) by 2045.

Big marathons like Berlin, Tokyo, and London have already seen hotter-than-normal conditions above 20°C, making record runs tougher.

Right now, Tokyo offers the best shot at perfect weather for elite men (69%), but that's set to drop fast in the next two decades.