Global warming is making it harder to set marathon records
A new 2025 study says rising global temperatures are making it harder to set marathon records.
Out of 221 races analyzed, only 14% are expected to have ideal race-day temperatures (4°C for men, 10°C for women) by 2045.
Big marathons like Berlin, Tokyo, and London have already seen hotter-than-normal conditions above 20°C, making record runs tougher.
Right now, Tokyo offers the best shot at perfect weather for elite men (69%), but that's set to drop fast in the next two decades.
Shift in seasons?
Even with high-tech shoes helping runners smash records—over two minutes off the men's world record since 2018—warming trends are threatening future fast times.
World Athletics president Sebastian Coe suggests endurance events may need to shift seasons.
Mhairi Maclennan, fastest British woman at the 2024 London Marathon, points out that breaking records is getting trickier as race days heat up.
Dehydration risks and safety concerns
Hotter races mean more dehydration risks and safety concerns for athletes.
Marathon legends Catherine Ndereba and Ibrahim Hussein say climate change is now a big part of race planning and chasing new records.
If things don't cool down globally soon, both future records—and the classic marathon vibe—could be on the line.