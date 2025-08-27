Samudrayaan mission: India's 1st manned deep-sea mission to begin in 2027
India is getting ready for a big underwater leap with the Samudrayaan mission, aiming to send three aquanauts 6,000 meters below the ocean by 2027.
Approved under the ₹4,077 crore Deep Ocean Mission in 2021, this project will put India among a select group of nations capable of sending people to such extreme depths.
At the heart of Samudrayaan is Matsya-6000—a high-tech submersible developed by NIOT, with the titanium sphere fabricated by ISRO.
Its titanium sphere can handle crushing ocean pressure and safely carry three people for up to 12 hours (with backup life support for four days if needed).
Mission will also help us find rare minerals
Samudrayaan isn't just about exploration—it's also about finding rare minerals such as mineral deposits on the sea floor.
This could boost India's Blue Economy and help us use ocean resources more sustainably, while giving science (and future tech careers) a real push forward.