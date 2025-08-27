Samudrayaan mission: India's 1st manned deep-sea mission to begin in 2027 Technology Aug 27, 2025

India is getting ready for a big underwater leap with the Samudrayaan mission, aiming to send three aquanauts 6,000 meters below the ocean by 2027.

Approved under the ₹4,077 crore Deep Ocean Mission in 2021, this project will put India among a select group of nations capable of sending people to such extreme depths.