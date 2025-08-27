Apple's AI strategy split: Should they buy or build?

Cue's acquisition playbook

Eddy Cue has shaped much of Apple's acquisition playbook, famously leading the $3 billion Beats deal back in 2014.

He believes snapping up talent and tech fast is key to keeping up with Google and Microsoft in the AI race.

But his big swings haven't always landed—his past pitches for buying Netflix or Tesla were shot down by CEO Tim Cook, showing there's still plenty of debate inside Apple about when to build versus when to buy.