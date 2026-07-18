San Francisco orders Apple, Google to remove AI nudify apps
Technology
San Francisco has ordered Apple and Google to delete "nudify" apps, which use AI to strip clothes off people in photos, often without their consent.
City Attorney David Chiu says these apps break California laws against deepfake porn, and he is calling out both companies for letting them stay up and making money from them.
Chiu's office gives 28 day deadline
Chiu's office warned that Apple and Google could face civil penalties if they do not act within 28 days.
Reports show dozens of these apps are still available, with claims that the tech giants helped process payments for illegal downloads.
The law now lets victims sue platforms hosting this content, highlighting how anyone with public photos could be at risk, not just celebrities.