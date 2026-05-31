Sarvam AI cuts Vision platform prices after rapid adoption

Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Sarvam AI has slashed the price of its document intelligence platform, Sarvam Vision. The move comes after the platform was widely adopted by developers and enterprise partners. The company revealed that over 35 million pages have been digitized using the Sarvam Vision API, leading to a significant reduction in cost for its customers.

Platform introduction Sarvam Vision is a vision-language model Launched in February, Sarvam Vision is a vision-language model for document intelligence tasks. The platform has been instrumental in digitizing large volumes of documents, enabling organizations to convert physical records into searchable digital formats. In a post on X, the company announced that it was reducing the Sarvam Vision API price from 1.5 to 0.5 per page due to its improved efficiency at scale since launch.

Efficiency gains Price cut possible due to optimization at scale The company said the price cut was possible due to improvements made as platform usage grew. Sarvam AI revealed that increasing demand prompted it to optimize various aspects of its infrastructure for handling higher document volumes more efficiently. The company detailed these changes, saying they reworked parts of their serving stack, optimized inference kernels for state-space architecture, implemented smarter page-level batching, and better hardware utilization across their sovereign cloud.

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Model features Model supports all 22 Indian languages Sarvam Vision specializes in document intelligence and optical character recognition (OCR), enabling users to extract information from scanned files, forms, archives, manuscripts, and financial records, among others. The model has been designed with India's multilingual needs in mind and supports all 22 official Indian languages. The company previously shared that Sarvam Vision achieved 84.3% accuracy on olmOCR-Bench and 93.28% on OmniDocBench v1.5 during benchmark tests.

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