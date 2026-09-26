Sarvam expands access to 3rd-party and US AI models
Technology
Sarvam, an Indian AI startup, just leveled up by letting users access not only its own AI models but also third-party and US ones.
co-founder Pratyush Kumar shared the news at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026, saying this move is all about making it easier for Indian businesses to use powerful AI tools.
Sarvam raises $234 million, partners with C-DAC
Sarvam's rapid growth comes thanks to strong partnerships (like teaming up with C-DAC in August 2026 to build an Indian AI stack extending from computing hardware to applications) and major funding.
The company raised $234 million in June as part of a $300 million Series B round.
With millions of daily interactions already on its systems, Sarvam is set to play a big role in India's AI future.