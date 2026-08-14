Sarvam launches AI voice agents for businesses
What's the story
Sarvam has launched its Voice Agents platform, a tool for context-aware voice interactions. The platform is designed to help businesses create, deploy, and manage voice applications. It combines personalization, orchestration, and governance capabilities while allowing developers to explore phone integration and speech recognition capabilities at scale. The company claims that its Voice Agents have already powered over 350 million conversations across enterprise deployments.
Platform features
Voice Agents understand context and improve over time
Sarvam's Voice Agents are designed to understand context, remember previous conversations, and improve their interaction handling over time.
The platform targets businesses looking to leverage voice-based AI for customer engagement and other workflows.
It brings together capabilities for personalization, orchestration, and governance with tools needed to deploy and manage these voice agents effectively.
Feature suggestions
Database integrations proposed for performance data export
Developers have proposed adding database integrations to enable Voice Agent analysis and performance data export to services like Google Sheets.
Such features could simplify access to conversation insights for businesses and clients, without relying solely on Sarvam's analytics dashboard.
Now, Sarvam is inviting developers and businesses alike to create Voice Agents through its platform, widening access to its voice AI technology beyond current enterprise deployments.