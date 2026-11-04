Sarvam's new AI model makes decisions in just 44 milliseconds

Prism is built on Sarvam's 105B base model and is specifically designed for quick, structured decisions like customer support routing, document analysis, and AI agent evaluation.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Sarvam revealed that Prism achieved an average score of 71.8 across three benchmarks while responding in just 44 milliseconds on an NVIDIA B200 GPU.

This was the highest score among the 25 decision models tested by Sarvam that responded in under 100 milliseconds.