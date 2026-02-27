Sarvam to power SBI Life's distribution network with AI tools
What's the story
Artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Sarvam has teamed up with SBI Life Insurance to integrate advanced AI tools into its distribution network. The move is aimed at improving customer engagement and bolstering sales functions. The deployment will cover SBI Life's entire distribution network across India, reaching over 8 crore customers and supporting more than 3.5 lakh distributors.
Deployment details
AI tools to be integrated via Sarvam's Samvaad and Arya
The AI tools will be integrated into SBI Life's operations via Sarvam's Samvaad conversational AI platform and Arya multi-agent orchestration layer. While Samvaad handles customer-facing conversations, Arya manages multiple AI systems in the background to execute tasks using enterprise data. This partnership is part of a larger trend among financial services firms in India adopting AI across service and distribution channels.
Production-ready systems
Focus on production-ready AI applications for customer engagement and sales
Sarvam has emphasized that the partnership is focused on developing "AI applications for customer engagement and sales" that are production-ready. The company also stressed its platforms allow building systems on enterprise data "quickly and at scale," with a focus on real-world deployment rather than pilot projects. This strategic move could revolutionize how insurance companies interact with customers and manage their operations.
Tech impact
Revolutionizing insurance sector with AI
The deployment of AI tools in the insurance sector could greatly improve response times and operational efficiency. These technology tools can assist distributors with automated responses, lead management support, and policy information retrieval. The partnership between Sarvam and SBI Life Insurance is a major step toward harnessing the power of AI to transform customer engagement and sales functions in the insurance industry.