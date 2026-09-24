Sarvam unveils Vision 2.1 for 22 Indian languages and English
Indian AI company Sarvam just dropped Sarvam Vision 2.1, a new AI model designed to read and understand documents in 22 Indian languages plus English.
Whether it's forms, tables, or even handwritten notes, this artificial intelligence can turn them into structured digital data with reduced hallucinations and inconsistent results.
Sarvam Vision 2.1 (September 2026) improves extraction
Launched in September 2026, Sarvam Vision 2.1 is way better at handling tricky stuff like multi-page tables and pulling out specific info from forms.
It also does a solid job with handwritten Indian text and scored high on key benchmarks (87.3 on olmOCR-Bench and 87.39 on Sarvam's Indic test).
Sarvam improves layout understanding, lowers costs
Sarvam trained the new model using both real and synthetic data from different languages, which helped cut costs and make the tech more efficient for big commercial projects.
Thanks to its vision-language design, it's now better at understanding how documents are laid out and read by humans.