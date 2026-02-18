Sarvam's AI smart glasses, Kaze, to launch by May 2026
Sarvam, known for its AI models, just announced it's launching smart glasses called Kaze by May 2026.
Revealed at the India AI Impact Summit, Co-Founder Pratyush Kumar shared that Kaze will let developers build cool new apps and make everyday experiences smarter with AI.
Sarvam is teaming up with Qualcomm to enhance AI
Sarvam is also joining forces with Qualcomm to create generative AI tools for Indian languages, using Qualcomm's tech.
Plus, they're working with Bosch on bringing AI into car panels and with HMD to add smart features to feature phones—showing they're serious about making AI more useful across all kinds of devices.