SAS to add AI to India's e-transport mission mode project
Big update for India's transport system: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is working with the National Informatics Centre to make regional transport offices, or RTOs, smarter and more digital through the e-Transport Mission Mode Project.
Now, analytics giant SAS is stepping in to add artificial intelligence and advanced data tools, aiming to make things run more smoothly nationwide.
SAS to upgrade VAHAN analytics
SAS will help VAHAN (Vehicle Administration and Handling Application Network) spot errors faster, clean up messy data, and give officials better information for quick decisions.
With new Vehicle Registration and Lifecycle Analytics and Enforcement Analytics, it will be easier to find problem areas, manage risks, and improve services for everyone.
As SAS's Vice President - Public Sector, APAC & Managing Director, SAS India Noshin Kagalwalla puts it, this partnership is all about evidence-based policymaking and making life simpler for citizens using transport services.