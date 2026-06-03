SAS to add AI to India's e-transport mission mode project

SAS to upgrade VAHAN analytics

SAS will help VAHAN (Vehicle Administration and Handling Application Network) spot errors faster, clean up messy data, and give officials better information for quick decisions.

With new Vehicle Registration and Lifecycle Analytics and Enforcement Analytics, it will be easier to find problem areas, manage risks, and improve services for everyone.

As SAS's Vice President - Public Sector, APAC & Managing Director, SAS India Noshin Kagalwalla puts it, this partnership is all about evidence-based policymaking and making life simpler for citizens using transport services.