Satellite captures rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse over Antarctica

How many people saw the full effect

Only a handful of scientists at Antarctic research stations got to watch the full effect—Concordia Station saw just over two minutes of annularity, while Russia's Mirny Station had slightly less.

People on cruises and at other southern stations saw only partial phases: partial phases reached up to 92% at some stations (Poland's A.B. Dobrowolski and India's Bharati), while cruises in the Antarctic Peninsula reported partials up to about 21%, so this was definitely an exclusive event.