Satellite communication services might be offered in India from 2026

India is likely to witness the launch of satellite communication (SATCOM) services as early as next year, said Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (Retd), the Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA). Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Bhatt revealed that companies like OneWeb, Starlink, and Amazon 's Kuiper are gearing up to provide services in India once the spectrum allocation is complete.

Connectivity challenge Why SATCOM is necessary? SATCOM is being seen as a viable solution for providing internet access in remote areas where traditional infrastructure is not financially feasible. However, despite approvals to firms like Bharti-backed OneWeb and Eutelsat, commercial services are yet to start due to pending spectrum allocation and regulatory clearances. The ISpA has also called for faster spectrum allocation for satellite players since the first Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license was issued in 2022.

Industry impact Need to expedite process Bhatt emphasized that the delay in spectrum allocation is a "huge opportunity cost" for the industry. He stressed that it needs to be expedited to "get the ball rolling." The ISpA also hopes the government will share the draft Space Activities Bill with industry stakeholders before its finalization, saying their inputs are crucial as once enacted, there would be little flexibility.