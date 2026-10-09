Satya Nadella says software is not going anywhere with AI
Technology
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says software is not going anywhere, thanks to AI and smart digital assistants.
He points out that these new tools are making work smoother by cutting down on the need to juggle tons of different apps.
Microsoft adds 30+ Dynamics 365 skills
Nadella wants Copilot to be like a universal operating system for all kinds of jobs.
Microsoft is rolling out more than 30 new Copilot skills in Dynamics 365, helping businesses manage customers and daily tasks more easily.
Their goal? To help companies build custom solutions that fit their needs in an increasingly digital world.