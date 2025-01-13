Say goodbye to bill confusion with Paytm's smart feature
What's the story
Splitting bills with friends or family doesn't have to be a headache anymore.
With the Paytm app on your Android device, you can easily ensure everyone pays their fair share without the hassle of manual calculations or complex IOUs.
This article walks you through how to split a bill using Paytm. Say goodbye to awkward payment conversations!
Starting point
Navigate and initiate split bill
Launch the Paytm app on your Android phone. Make sure it's up-to-date.
Swipe left to right to open the conversations page, which you can see by clicking on the message box icon located at the top right of the main screen.
And, at the bottom, you will see the "Split Bill" option.
Execution
Enter details and send request
After tapping "Split Bill," input the total amount to be split. Add a reason for easy expense tracking.
Next, select contacts from your list with whom you want to share the bill.
Either choose "Auto-split equally" for an even split or manually adjust each person's share.
Once the amounts are set, tap "Continue" or "Send" to send payment requests to the chosen contacts.
Tracking
Monitor payment progress
After sending requests, you can conveniently track who has made payments and who hasn't from the main group page in Paytm's conversation section.
This feature not only makes managing shared expenses a breeze but also fosters transparency among friends by keeping everyone in the loop when it comes to splitting bills.