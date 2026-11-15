SBI data breach: Hackers steal over 375,000 customer records
What's the story
The State Bank of India (SBI) has been hit by a major data breach, with hackers stealing over 375,000 bank records and 4,280 customer records. The incident took place between October 10 and October 15 at the bank's Global IT Centre in CBD-Belapur. An internal investigation revealed that the stolen information had surfaced on the dark web, prompting SBI to lodge its complaint on November 12, after which an FIR was registered.
Investigation underway
FIR names unidentified individuals linked to hacker group 'Siriusim'
The FIR has named unidentified individuals linked to a hacker group called 'Siriusim.'
They are suspected of illegally accessing the server at SBI's Global IT Centre and stealing around 32 CSV files with 375,000 records.
The stolen data also included JSON files and 2,721 PDF files containing personally identifiable information (PII) such as customers' personal details, loan applications, account-opening forms, contact numbers and residential addresses.
Data security
SBI customers advised to stay vigilant against phishing attempts
Cybersecurity and privacy expert lawyer Prashant Mali has warned that, "Even if a bank claims stolen data has been removed from the dark web and not been misused, there is a possibility that the hackers might have sold it to the highest bidder," he said.
He advised SBI customers to stay vigilant against phishing attempts or other cyberattacks related to this breach.
Information
SBI cooperating with law enforcement agencies
SBI is cooperating with law enforcement agencies in their efforts to trace the individuals behind this data breach. The police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for simple theft and criminal conspiracy, as well as sections of the Information Technology Act.