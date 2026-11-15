SBI data breach: Hackers steal over 375,000 customer records

The FIR has named unidentified individuals linked to a hacker group called 'Siriusim.'

They are suspected of illegally accessing the server at SBI's Global IT Centre and stealing around 32 CSV files with 375,000 records.

The stolen data also included JSON files and 2,721 PDF files containing personally identifiable information (PII) such as customers' personal details, loan applications, account-opening forms, contact numbers and residential addresses.