SBI launches free edX courses to build job-ready skills
Technology
SBI is rolling out free online courses on edX to help students build job-ready skills: think AI, marketing, and finance.
The courses are aimed at career-oriented learners, and you only pay if you want a verified certificate at the end.
Everything's designed to fit around your schedule, so you can learn at your own pace.
SBI Agentic AI course sign-ups open
You'll find practical topics like "AI and Generative AI for Business Automation" (no coding required), "Content Marketing Strategy," "Personal Branding," "Behavioural Finance," and even "Agri E-Commerce."
If banking tech is your thing, the "Applications of Agentic AI in Banking" course opens for sign-ups today and runs through March 31, 2027.
It's all about helping you stay ahead in today's job market.