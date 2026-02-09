SC delays WhatsApp's appeal against ₹213cr penalty
Technology
The Supreme Court has delayed Meta and WhatsApp's appeal against a ₹213 crore penalty for allegedly misusing their power by an earlier update to WhatsApp's privacy policy to allow sharing user data with Meta companies.
The case was pushed back after WhatsApp's lawyer reported being unwell.
'Your privacy matters more than business interests'
Ahead of the next hearing in February 2026, the court warned that WhatsApp should not share user data with Meta—described as protecting the privacy of over 500 million Indian users.
The court made it clear: your privacy matters more than business interests, calling out "so cleverly crafted" policies that turn free app usage into profit through your data.
For now, Meta has paid the fine, but the final decision is still pending.