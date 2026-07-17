Scammers use AI to create convincing rental listings and impersonations
Technology
Rental scams are getting a tech upgrade: scammers are now using AI to create fake listings that look super convincing.
With AI-generated images, edited photos, and even fake documents or landlord impersonations via voice and video calls, it's becoming much trickier to spot what's real and what's not.
Protect yourself from rental scams
Fraudsters often advertise properties that don't actually exist or copy legit listings, then pressure you for booking fees or deposits before any real-life meeting.
To protect yourself, always check the landlord's ID and ownership papers, never pay before seeing the place in person, run reverse image searches on photos, use trusted platforms with secure payment options, and keep records of all your communications.