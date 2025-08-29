Scientists are finally getting to hunt for dark matter

The prototype is currently using 8 sensors

This prototype uses super-sensitive silicon sensors to spot even tiny signals—like a single electron moving around an atom—that could point to lighter types of dark matter.

It's shielded by ancient lead and lab-grown copper to reduce background radiation, while the depth of the underground lab blocks out cosmic rays.

If all goes well, the team plans to expand from eight sensors now to over 200 as part of the DAMIC-M experiment, which could help confirm or rule out some big theories about what dark matter actually is.