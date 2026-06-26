Scientists develop water harvesting technology inspired by desert horned lizard
Technology
Turns out, the desert horned lizard has some pretty cool survival tricks: its skin channels pull in moisture from damp soil and rare rain, and its jaw movements help it efficiently collect water.
Scientists studied these features and used them to inspire new water-harvesting tech that could make a real difference in places facing drought.
Researchers' prototype removes about 95% contaminants
Researchers built a device that copies the lizard's method: it uses a special sponge to soak up water and a motor that mimics jaw movements to squeeze out clean water.
In tests with contaminated samples, the gadget removed about 95% of toxins like lead and arsenic while collecting usable water.
This nature-inspired invention could help bring safe drinking water to areas hit hardest by shortages.