Scientists develop water harvesting technology inspired by desert horned lizard

Researchers' prototype removes about 95% contaminants

Researchers built a device that copies the lizard's method: it uses a special sponge to soak up water and a motor that mimics jaw movements to squeeze out clean water.

In tests with contaminated samples, the gadget removed about 95% of toxins like lead and arsenic while collecting usable water.

This nature-inspired invention could help bring safe drinking water to areas hit hardest by shortages.