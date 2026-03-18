Scientists develop world's first quantum battery: Why it matters

Australian scientists say they have developed the world's first proof-of-concept quantum battery, a major step toward fully functional batteries with rapid charging times. The prototype was charged wirelessly with a laser and can perform a full cycle of charging, energy storage, and discharging. Lead researcher Dr. James Quach from Australia 's national science agency CSIRO said this is the first prototype that completes all these steps.

Technology breakthrough Quantum batteries use quantum mechanics to store energy Quantum batteries, first proposed as a theoretical concept in 2013, use quantum mechanics to store energy. They could be more efficient than conventional batteries. The unique feature of "collective effects" allows quantum cells to charge faster when more cells are involved. This property was first demonstrated by Quach and his team in 2022 with no way to extract energy from that prototype battery.

Prototype advancement Current prototype has capacity of few billion electron volts The new prototype, detailed in the journal Light: Science & Applications, charges in femtoseconds (quadrillionths of a second) and stores energy for nanoseconds. However, the current prototype has a capacity of only a few billion electron volts, which isn't enough to power anything useful yet. The next step is to increase this storage time for practical use cases like mobile phone communication.

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