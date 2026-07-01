Scientists' drug reverses brain damage in animals, human trials planned
Technology
A team of scientists has found a new drug that might actually reverse brain damage. In animal tests, it helped rebuild neural pathways and brought back lost cognitive abilities.
This could mean hope for people dealing with Alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injuries, and other conditions affecting the brain.
Next up: human trials to see whether it works safely in people.
Researchers say drug could transform treatment
Researchers are excited to start testing the drug in humans soon.
They say understanding how the brain heals itself could lead to life-changing therapies for millions struggling with neurological disorders.
The scientific community is watching closely: if these trials succeed, we might rethink how we treat brain health altogether.